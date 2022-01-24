The Well Outreach food pantry announced over the weekend that its upcoming Shine Gala event will feature the seven-piece Nashville-based band Pink Cadillac, and will also feature both a live and silent auction.
Scheduled to be held on Saturday, Feb. 12 at the Factory at Franklin, the Valentine's event is a major fundraising tool for The Well, which has seen demand for food surge throughout the duration of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The event's live entertainment, Pink Cadillac, has members who have performed with notable artists including Keith Urban, Aretha Franklin and Tony Bennett. Based in Nashville, the band describes itself as "Nashville's party funk, rock, rhythm and blues soul dance band."
The event will also feature cocktails, dancing, the aforementioned live and silent auctions, as well as a full course meal with with desert and vegetarian options.
The surge in demand for food persists at The Well, with the food pantry having fed 4,736 families through its food pantry in 2021, 8,512 families through its mobile food drives and provided 130,000 meals to at-risk students through the pantry's JetPack Program.
Proceeds from the Shine Gala will help The Well meet this continued increase in demand.
Tickets start at $75 for the event, with main floor tickets sold individually being $100, or $125 for Special Valentine's individual tickets. Main floor tickets sold by the table are $800. For more information or to purchase tickets, click here to be directed to the event page.
The Factory at Franklin is located at 230 Franklin Road in Franklin.
