This month, The Well Outreach food pantry will be proving 600 families in need with a week's worth of food after raising more than $30,000 on Tuesday during its Giving Tuesday fundraiser.
"Today was one of our largest days ever for feeding," said The Well Executive Director Shelly Sassen in a midday update, "[and] thank you if you've donated."
Created in 2012, Giving Tuesday is a worldwide charitable day that encourages people to donate to nonprofit organizations on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving. The Well set a goal Tuesday of raising $30,000, which, thanks to an up to $15,000 match on donations from Thompson Station Church, the food pantry was able to meet.
The week's worth of food for families in need include holiday staples like turkey, ham and other foods, and will be hand-delivered by The Well volunteers and staff in the coming days.
That same day, The Well operated a drive-through food pantry at its location on Main Street, feeding 43 families in just four hours.
The Well has continued to break records this year for the number of people served as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to decimate lower-income households. The food pantry also continues to see an unprecedented number of first-time guests.
The Well is anticipating continued increases in need in the coming weeks, and is calling on the community to help support its goal of serving families in need. To learn more about how to donate food to The Well, click here, or to make a monetary donation, click here.
Those interested in volunteering for The Well can register to do so online by clicking here.
