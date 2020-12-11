The second annual Spring Hill Santa Ride will begin on Saturday at noon, where spectators can expect to see more than a dozen Santas riding through Spring Hill.
Organized by The Well Outreach food pantry, the event saw its first outing last year, with participants — including John Maher Builders own Jack Maher — riding across town on bicycles, making a stop at the Morning Pointe assisted living center to sing Christmas carols.
This year's outing will be very much the same, with participants decorating their bikes with holiday-themed decorations at 11 a.m., and setting off at noon.
The Santa Ride will begin on Duplex Road heading west, with participants stopping at the Morning Pointe assisted living center to once again sing Christmas carols. Afterwards, bicyclists will head north on Miles Johnson Parkway before heading north on Main Street.
The entire trip is likely to take just over an hour, so those looking to see some holiday cheer in the form of more than a dozen Santas can plan ahead using the route below:
