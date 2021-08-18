The third Keep Spring Hill Clean event, a monthly community cleaning event spearheaded by Alderman Jason Cox, is set to kick off this Saturday at the Spring Hill Public Library.
One of Cox's first initiatives as alderman, the new community event sees willing individuals, families and groups meet at the Spring Hill Public Library at 144 Kedron Parkway Saturday at 8 a.m. As the new program allows for residents to report littered areas throughout the city, volunteers then embark to those areas to help clean the sidewalks and streets of litter.
Volunteers are given gloves, bags and vests for cleaning. Those interested in volunteering are required to sign a liability waiver and to sign up online by clicking here. Further information on the program should be directed to Cox via email at [email protected].
Those that would like to report litter throughout the city are encouraged to submit a tip through the city's new online submission portal, anonymously or otherwise.
The event will continue to be held on the third Saturday of each month, with the first event back in June previously being described by Cox as a success.
