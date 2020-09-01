The Thompson’s Station Farmers Market, which kicked off this year in May at Sarah Benson Park, will now be held at Homestead Manor this Thursday, with more than 40 vendors being featured this week.
“This move is really great for the consistency and growth of the market,” reads a social media post from the market’s organizers.
“At Sarah Benson Park, we had a lot of hurdles if it rained before or during the market. This move means that our market is rain or shine, and customers get to come inside out of the rain.”
Among the more than 40 vendors being featured at this week’s market are Zander’s Woodfired Pizza, Virgin Bay Seafood and Kenny’s Farmhouse Cheese. For a full list of vendors, click here.
Homestead Manor, a National Register of Historic Places property constructed in 1819, was previously the home to the Thompson’s Station Farmers Market in 2018 and 2017. The market had missed the 2019 season, and moved to Sarah Benson Park for the 2020 season.
Homestead Manor also used to house a restaurant, which was closed in February of 2019.
The market will be open Thursday — and every subsequent Thursday through Oct. 15 — from 4-7 p.m. Homestead Manor is located at 4683 Columbia Pike in Thompson’s Station, just north of the Kroger on Main Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.