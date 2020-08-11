On Tuesday, Thompson’s Station leaders voted unanimously to approve the first phase of the Critz Lane project, which would see major safety improvements made to one of the town’s major thoroughfares, for a total cost of nearly $1.5 million.
The project will need a second and final approval to officially commence, which will be read in September.
Running east to west from Lewisburg Pike to U.S. 31, the two-lane road has long outgrown the town’s booming population, which last year was found to be part of the single-fasted growing area in the state. The road’s safety has also been the topic of discussion over the years, with an Independence High School graduate tragically losing his life in a car accident in the area back in 2017.
The improvements to Critz Lane include improving its roadway profile, sight lines and intersection geometry, primarily by constructing a roundabout on the intersection with Clayton Arnold Road.
In phase one of the project, approximately 3,200 linear feet of roadway would be constructed, as well as the roundabout.
Additionally, two turn lanes into Avenue Downs and the Canterbury development would be included in phase one, as well as pavement marking, signing and necessary drainage and stormwater appurtenances.
The project was bid out on Monday, with Rogers Group Inc., the largest privately-owned construction company in the United States, offering the lowest cost at $1,493,900.
The second and final vote on phase one of the Critz Lane project will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 8, at 7 p.m. Town meetings can be streamed live online by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.