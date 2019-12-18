In celebration of the upcoming Christmas holiday, the Thompson's Station United Methodist Church will be holding a live Nativity scene this Saturday from 1-4 p.m. Thompson's Station United Methodist Church, which is located at 1517 Thompson Station Road West.
"Come enjoy an interactive Nativity experience," writes the church in a social media post. "Live animals, arts and crafts, cookies, warm drinks, and Manger scenes from around the world in our historic sanctuary."
Snacks and refreshments served at the service include cookies, hot chocolate and hot cider, with an arts and crafts station also set up for children.
The event is free to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.