Last year on Nov. 28, Spring Hill Presbyterian Church founder Mike Fennema suffered a serious accident while bike riding with his children at Chickasaw Trace Park in Columbia. The accident led to a severe spinal cord injury, setting up a long road to recovery.
While not easy by any means, Fennema's accident saw an outpouring of support from the Spring Hill community. Local businesses threw their support towards Fennema as well by offering services free of charge, with one example being the local nonprofit Tucker's House who made his home wheelchair-accessible.
And in just the latest example of support from the community, the Thompson Station Church will be hosting a Fennema Family Fundraising Concert next week on Monday, June 14.
Designed to help raise money for the Fennema family of seven while Mr. Fennema continues his physical therapy, the concert will feature Grammy-nominated Canadian Christian artist Matt Maher, American Idol finalist Danny Gokey, American Christian artist Andrew Peterson and Christian band Unspoken, who have released multiple top-charting songs on the Christian song charts.
Doors open for the concert at 6 p.m. Monday, with the show starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15, with all ticket sale revenue going towards the Fennema family. To purchase a ticket online, click here.
Fennema's sister-in-law has also launched an online fundraiser to help continue to support her brother's family. Those interested may visit the online fundraiser by clicking here.
(0) comments
