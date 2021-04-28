In light of Gov. Bill Lee's latest executive order focusing on ending COVID-19 restrictions across the state, the town of Thompson's Station announced on Wednesday that all town operating procedures with regard to COVID-19 would be returning to normal; albeit, with a few changes.
The town offices will be open for walk-ins, though appointments are "still preferred" and face masks are "requested," according to the town website.
Meetings will be held in-person for all board and commissions, though will be held in a manner in which proper social distancing can be achieved. Masks and sanitation stations will also be available, with all meetings being livestreamed on the town website and on the town's YouTube channel.
The town's Park Pavilions and Community Center will also be available for the public to rent starting May 1, however, a new cleaning fee and COVID-19 waiver will be instituted for those renting the properties.
For questions or more information, contact Thompson's Station Town Hall at (615) 794-4333.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.