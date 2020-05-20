After missing the 2019 season, the Thompson Station Farmer's Market will return on Thursday, May 21 for its first showing of the 2020 season, and every Thursday after that through October 15.
The farmer's market will be held Thursdays from 4-7 p.m. at Sarah Benson Park, 1513 Thompson's Station Road West.
Much like the Spring Hill Farmer's Market, the Thompson's Station Farmer's Market will launch this year with new safety precautions as to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including vendors wearing gloves and masks.
"The Staff and Vendors are taking COVID-19 prevention and safety seriously," reads a press release. "All Vendors are wearing gloves and masks throughout the market, and sanitizing their hands and high touch surfaces often. We are asking that customers do the same - wear a mask, be respectful of the six foot social distancing when walking around other customers, bring cards or Venmo to pay and please don't touch the products for sale."
Among the dozens of vendors featured at the market include Virgin Bay Seafood, The Cake Project, Knot Us Pretzels and more. For a full list of vendors, click here.
"[Our] team is excited to bring fresh, local food to Thompson's Station and are excited for our new partnerships with the Town of Thompson's Station," reads the release. "We also have partnered with Thompson's Station United Methodist Church for overflow parking. If you are unable to find a parking spot at Sarah Benson Park, you can find a spot at TSUMC next door."
(0) comments
