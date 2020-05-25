The Thompson's Station Farmer's Market, which started its season earlier this month, has released its latest list of featured vendors.
The market is held every Thursday from 4 - 7 p.m. at Sarah Benson Park, 1513 Thompson's Station Road West. The market will continue throughout the summer and see its final showing on Oct. 15.
In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the market's organizers have implemented multiple measures to help stop the spread of COVID-19, with vendors wearing gloves and masks and taking other safety precautions.
View below for the latest list of vendors.
Allen's Apairy / Food Artisan
Attkisson Farm / Farmer
Bee Purely Radiant / Material Goods
Cedar Rock Farm / Farmer
Galena Garlic Company / Food Artisan
Get tameles / Food Artisan
Knot Us Pretzels / Food Artisan
Menkveld Farm / Farmer
Oily Mantra Co / Material Goods
Padrinos Pops / Food Artisan
Pearson Farm: The Peach Truck / Farmer
Pumphrey and Beard / Food Artisan
SeaQuest Farm Dairy Goats / Farmer
Spring Oak Farm / Farmer
Sugar Maison / Material Goods
Sweetwater Jam / Food Artisan
The Cake Project / Food Artisan
The Green Jeans / Material Goods
The Krafty Kupboard / Food Artisan
Virgin Bay Seafood / Food Artisan
