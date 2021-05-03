Now in its seventh year, the Thompson's Station Farmer's Market will be kicking off the 2021 season on Tuesday, May 4, at Homestead Manor in Thompson's Station.
Previously held at Sarah Benson Park, this year's farmer's market will be held at Homestead Manor in Thompson's Station.
Listed on the National Register of Historic Places and constructed in 1819, Homestead Manor was previously the home to the Thompson’s Station Farmers Market in 2018 and 2017. The market had missed the 2019 season, moving to Sarah Benson Park for the 2020 season.
Homestead Manor also used to house a restaurant, which was closed in February of 2019.
This year will see 53 vendors featured at the farmer's market, including Virgin Bay Seafood, Kenny's Farmhouse Cheese and The Peach Truck. For a full list of vendors, click here.
The farmer's market will be held every Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. from May 4-Oct. 26. Homestead Manor is located at 4683 Columbia Pike in Thompson's Station.
