The Thompson's Station Farmer's Market will kickoff its first Holiday Market of the year this Saturday, Dec. 4, and with 63 confirmed vendors participating.
The Holiday Market appears to be the largest yet.
The market will be held Saturday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Homestead Manor, 4683 Columbia Pike.
Among the market's dozens of vendors include Guardian Angel Dessert, Shug's Ice Cream, The Five Ladies, The Grilled Cheeserie and more. The market will also feature children's activities, photo opportunities with ponies, and more.
Much like last year's Holiday Market, the event will expand to the outside of Homestead Manor, with vendor tents dotted across the property.
First held at Sarah Benson Park in Thompson's Station, the market moved to Homestead Manor last year.
Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, Homestead Manor was constructed in 1809 and previously housed a restaurant.
