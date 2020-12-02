While the Thompson's Station Farmer's Market saw its last showing of the year back in October, organizers of the market will be holding one last event before the year's end: the Thompson's Station Holiday Market.
Scheduled to kick off this Saturday at Homestead Manor, the Holiday Market will be held Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and will feature a plethora of local and homemade goods.
"Celebrate the holidays with small businesses," reads the market's website. "Located at Homestead Manor in Thompson's Station, you won't want to miss this event. Hand-crafted, one-of-a-kind gifts made by local residents."
First held at Sarah Benson Park in Thompson's Station, the market moved to Homestead Manor back in September.
Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, Homestead Manor was constructed in 1809 and previously housed a restaurant.
