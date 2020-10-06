A Thompson's Station man was arrested on Monday for allegedly breaking into three Murfreesboro-area construction sites and stealing thousands of dollars worth of tools and equipment.
Matthew Edward Reed, 25, was charged with burglary, possession of burglary tools and theft of property after he was arrested around 2:45 a.m. on Monday by Murfreesboro Police officers, who were on a routine patrol when they saw suspicious activity at a construction site.
According to an MPD news release, the officers saw sparks coming from the construction site on Fortress Boulevard and when they went to investigate the activity they found that the chain on the site's gate was missing a lock.
Police searched the site and made contact with Reed, who they said was in possession of stolen tools, six locks and tools used to cut the lock within Reed's vehicle.
Police also believe that Reed burglarized a nearby storage container at another construction site at the corner of Fortress Boulevard and Bill Smith Drive earlier in the morning.
Reed was also interviewed by detectives about another construction site on New Salem Highway on Oct. 2, a burglary that he has also been charged with, as MPD alleges that Reed stole approximately $5,400 worth of equipment and tools from that location.
Reed is suspected of committing similar burglaries at construction sites in Metro Nashville and pawning the tools.
Police were able to return the tools to their owners, but the news release also added that police suspect Reed of committing similar burglaries at construction sites in Metro Nashville and pawning the tools.
Reed was booked into the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on Monday before he was released the same day on a $32,000 bond. He is due in a Rutherford County Court on Dec. 14.
