A multi-vehicle crash killed a Thompson’s Station woman and her 4-year-old son on Sunday and now charges are pending against another driver involved in the crash.
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol’s preliminary crash report, 35-year-old Olga Danylov was killed along with her son, identified by a GoFundMe page set up for the family, as 4-year-old Nicholas Danylov.
Danylov’s 36-year-old husband and 9-year-old daughter were also passengers in their 2018 Infiniti QX8, and according to the THP report, their daughter was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she was treated for injuries and was in stable condition.
According to the crash report, the family was traveling eastbound on Goose Creek Bypass on Sunday afternoon when a 2016 Dodge Ram driven by 37-year-old William Andrews, of Lebanon, failed to maintain its lane and struck the Infiniti.
Both vehicles came to a rest in the roadway near the intersection of Goose Creek Bypass and McLemore Circle.
Danylov died at the scene while her son died about 30 minutes later after he was transported to Williamson Medical Center.
Andrews was also transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was listed as injured but in stable condition. All occupants in each vehicle were wearing seatbelts.
Charges are listed as pending against Andrews.
According to the GoFundMe set up for the Danylov family, money is still being collected to cover funeral expenses. Anyone wishing to donate to the family can do so here.
