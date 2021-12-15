The town of Thompson's Station is inviting residents to apply for a number of soon-to-be open board positions, including seats on the Board of Zoning Appeals, the Parks & Recreation Advisory Board and the Design Review Commission.
A total of five seats will see their holder's term expire this month; two seats on the Board of Zoning Appeals, two on the Parks & Recreation Advisory Board and one on the Design Review Commission.
The Board of Zoning Appeals arbitrates issues involving implementation of the town's zoning codes. The Parks & Recreation Advisory Board gives guidance to town leadership as to the creation, operation and maintenance of the town's parks and recreational facilities or programs.
The Design Review Commission is responsible for approving design guidelines on new developments and redevelopments within the town. Each board hold public meetings on a regular basis throughout the year.
Those interested in applying can do so online by clicking here. The Thompson's Station Board of Mayor and Aldermen will then appoint members from the list of eligible candidates.
