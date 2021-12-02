A 17,500-square-foot Ace Hardware store - named Butters' Ace Hardware - will be coming to Thompson's Station next year according to a news release, with a groundbreaking ceremony scheduled for next week on Saturday, Dec. 11, at 11 a.m.
The location for the new store will be at 1109 Ellison Way, on the northwest corner of I-840 and U.S. 31, adjacent to Independence High School.
"Thompson's Station is thrilled to welcome Ace Hardware and its owner-operators, Dr. Gerald Butters and his family to Tollgate Village's commercial district,” said Thompson’s Station Mayor Corey Napier.
“For many years, the community has sought to bring new business investors and retail entities into the town with one of the biggest requests being a hardware store. The local, neighborhood owner-operator Ace model is a great fit for our town as we strive to build a modern Mayberry where you know and help out your neighbors."
Construction on the new hardware store is expected to commence this month, with plans for completion sometime in the third quarter of 2022. A soft opening is scheduled for August of next year.
The store will be locally owned and operated by Gerald Butler, a Williamson County resident with "longtime roots in the area." Napier further said that he had "every confidence that Dr. Butters and his team will soon know [residents'] names and Ace Hardware will be a regular community gathering spot on the weekends."
While Butters' Ace Hardware will feature traditional hardware products like lawn and garden materials, plumbing, tools and electrical supplies, it also features a number of "unique touches" such as an open mic for live musical performances.
“We look forward to becoming a helpful neighbor and a valued employer in Thompson’s Station,” Butters said.
“It’s a lively and fast-growing community and we are thrilled to be building a ‘neighborhood’ store here. Most of all, we’re excited as a local family to show our neighbors and customers how we live the ‘Ace Helpful Promise’ every day by delivering reliable service, helpful advice and quality products while maintaining a regional identity with unflagging integrity.”
