The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a hit and run involving a Spring Hill Police Department patrol vehicle on Saturday night.
According to a SHPD news release, the incident happened at 6:30 p.m. when an unidentified SHPD Sergeant was parked on the Interstate 65 southbound ramp from Saturn Parkway assisting a motorist who was changing a flat tire.
SHPD released a dashcam video from the patrol vehicle that shows the collision — a white sedan struck the driver's side mirror of the patrol vehicle that was blocking the right lane of travel before slowing down and then fleeing the scene.
No one was injured in the incident that is being investigated by THP since it involved a police department.
Law enforcement ask that anyone with information about the driver, the vehicle or the incident submit an anonymous tip to SHPD and submit an anonymous tip here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.