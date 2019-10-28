Spring Hill businesses, communities and individuals will have until 4 p.m. on Thursday to submit proposals for new sidewalks through the city’s Neighborhood Sidewalk Program, after which the city will close the acception period until September, 2020.
Launched in 2014, the program was created as a means to improve connectivity in the city, as well as to gather input from residents themselves on which projects are most needed.
Alongside traffic congestion, walkability is another concern commonly expressed by Spring Hill residents, a topic covered more extensively by the Home Page back in August. Regardless of the current amount of sidewalks in Spring Hill, city leaders are continuing measures to see that number improve.
To date, the city’s sidewalk program has seen approximately three miles of sidewalk completed at a total cost of $500,000. However, due to numerous contributions from various homeowner associations across Spring Hill, the net cost to the city has been less than $200,000.
Projects are chosen through a process of evaluating submissions based on a set of certain criteria, some being the project’s connectivity to schools, its proximity to high-density residential neighborhoods, its connectivity to businesses, and of course, safety. For a breakdown of criteria used to approve sidewalk project proposals, visit the project criteria page by clicking here.
The city will accept applications for project ideas now through Thursday at 4 p.m., with projects starting construction at the beginning of the next fiscal year after July 1, 2020.
To submit a sidewalk project proposal, visit the Neighborhood Sidewalk Program proposal page on the city’s website by clicking here.
