Today is the final day the city of Spring Hill will be accepting community input on the Buckner Lane widening project.
The city is requesting input from affected residents, business owners and concerned citizens in order to best meet the wants and needs of the community in finalizing the project.
Project overview
Buckner Lane, which runs parallel to I-65 and runs north of Duplex Road, currently has only two 11-foot lanes with no bike or pedestrian paths. Research by Kimley Horn, the design firm tasked with the widening project, has shown approximately 9,5000 vehicles drive on the road per day.
The project would widen Buckner Lane to five lanes from Duplex Road all the way north to Thompson’s Station Road East. Various safety features have been proposed as well, such as road curvatures and raised medians to help with traffic calming, and traffic signals for pedestrian crossings.
Shaping the project
Whereas resident feedback would ordinarily be taken through public meetings, the COVID-19 pandemic has led Kimley Horn to instead post a presentation online, and collect resident feedback through the use of the online form.
That presentation can be viewed online by clicking here.
Public feedback will be used by Kimley Horn in making the final design decision of the project. The project is on track to be fully completed by September of 2024.
