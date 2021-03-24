MuleFest 2021, an event spearheaded by Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles after the cancellation of this year's Mule Day, is set to feature country music star Trace Adkins as its headline performance.
After organizers announced that the historic Mule Day celebration in Columbia would be missing its second annual outing due to COVID-19 concerns, Ogles launched an effort to go on with the show regardless. Creating an online fundraiser to help fund the event, Ogles' efforts eventually materialized into MuleFest.
Ogles made clear that MuleFest was not an event designed to replace Mule Day, but rather to honor the event that has been a Columbia tradition for nearly 170 years.
The free event is scheduled to be held in downtown Columbia May 28-29, and will feature a live concert, vendors and a parade. In a social media post, Ogles also shared that guests will be able to camp at the event and that attendance for the concert would be free.
The concert is scheduled for Friday, May 28, and the parade the following day.
In a statement, Columbia Mayor Chaz Molder wrote that the city had yet to receive a Mass Gathering Permit Application for the event, a permit that would be required for such a gathering, but that MuleFest organizers have said that the permit was forthcoming.
Molder further wrote that city leaders do not intend on denying the permit, though he did note that the city retains the right to revoke such a permit were circumstances to change.
