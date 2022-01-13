The assisted living home Traditions of Spring Hill was acquired by the Birmingham-based company Atlas Senior Living on Thursday, who announced the facility will be rebranded and renamed to The Goldton at Spring Hill.
“We are appreciative of the opportunities that have come our way so we can continue serving families in need of premier senior living services and care,” said Scott Goldberg, Co-Founder and President of Atlas Senior Living.
In addition to being renamed, the 66,395 square-foot facility, with its 79 total units and 16 memory care residences, will also adopt Atlas' signature programing such as Freedom Dining, SPIRIT Memory Care and The Academy.
For a full list of services provided by the new owner, click here.
Atlas Senior Living owns and operates 32 retirement communities across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.
