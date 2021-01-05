Concerns over placing further burden on Port Royal Road's traffic were among the topics discussed Monday night when the Spring Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen (BOMA) reviewed "Spring Hill Towne Crossing," a recently proposed 50-acre mixed-use development project.
Proposed to be constructed on the southeast corner of Saturn Parkway and Port Royal Road, Spring Hill Towne Crossing would feature more than 50,000 square feet of retail, restaurant and/or office space, a 30,500-square-foot grocery store, a 120-room hotel, more than 300 multifamily units and a convenience store and gas station.
Also included in the plan would be the construction of a new road named Jim Warren Parkway, which would run from Port Royal Road to Old Port Royal Road South, at just over half a mile in length.
While the project's preliminary plan had been approved by the Spring Hill Planning Commission back in October of 2020, the BOMA had deferred its final approval in both November and December of last year.
While the actual vote on the project won't commence until Jan. 18, Monday's nonvoting meeting saw Alderman Hazel Nieves bring up concerns over adding further traffic congestion to the highly trafficked area.
"This is another one of these situations where we have traffic on Port Royal - I realize that they have here this Jim Warren Parkway, but if we're going to be realistic about it, that [road] is really only going to help people move back and forth through that development," Nieves said.
"That's not helping the citizens who live in that area who would frequent those places. Port Royal Road just has to be addressed as we continue to look at development that will impact it directly. We're just packing this stuff in there for places that don't have infrastructure that can properly support it."
The BOMA will vote on whether to approve the project's preliminary plan and the applicant's request for rezoning at 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 18.
To stream that meeting online, click here. Spring Hill residents wishing to have their comments heard during the meeting are asked to submit them via email to [email protected], and to include their name and address for public record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.