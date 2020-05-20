What has been called the single most requested traffic project in Spring Hill, traffic signals on Port Royal Road and Saturn Parkway have finally begun construction, and are expected to be completed by June 15, weather permitting.
The news comes by way of Alderman John Canepari, who in a social media post wrote that the poles had arrived Tuesday morning and began to be installed that same day. Wednesday saw the beginning of shoulder paving, with milling and paving the mainline scheduled for May 26-29.
No full road closures are expected during the installation of the traffic signals. Given the weather goes favorably, the project is expected to be complete by June 15.
The project has been discussed for years, with TDOT first beginning survey work for the traffic signals back in 2015. The project saw numerous delays since, including in July of 2018, January of this 2019, as well as in November of 2019.
Estimated to cost $400,000, the project will see two pairs of traffic signals constructed at both ends of the Saturn Parkway on-ramp along Port Royal Road.
