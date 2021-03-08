With the Spring Hill city election fast approaching on April 8, residents wanting to participate will have to register to vote by Tuesday, March 9.
Spring Hill's most recent election in 2019 saw an abysmal voter turnout rate of just 5.67 percent, with just 1,545 out of 27,271 registered voters participating. The progressively worsening voter turnout rate has seen city leaders propose everything from adding more polling places to moving the election date to coincide with national elections.
How to register to vote
Spring Hill residents can first check if they're already registered to vote online by clicking here. Already registered voters need to take no further action and will be able to vote when early voting kicks off later this month on March 19.
If not registered, Spring Hill residents can either register to vote online by clicking here, or register to vote in person by visiting the Maury County Election Commission at 1207A Tradewinds Drive in Columbia. The election commission is open Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Election
Early voting for the Spring Hill city election will be from March 19-April 3, and will be held at the Winchester Community Building at 563 Maury Hill Street in Spring Hill. Early voting will be open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., and from 8 a.m.-noon on Saturdays.
Between March 29-April 1, early voting will be open from 8 a.m.-7 p.m., and will be closed Friday, April 2 in observance of Good Friday.
On election day, April 8, there will be five voting locations, all open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.; the Winchester Community Center, Spring Hill High School, Northfield, Longview Recreation Center, and Heritage Elementary School.
Voters will be required to vote at a particular voting location based on which precinct they reside in — click here to figure out where to vote.
