The Williamson County Sheriff's Office arrested two Columbia after a pursuit in a stolen vehicle in Thompson's Station on Wednesday.
According to WCSO, 23-year-old Clayton Dodson and 26-year-old Christopher Floyd bailed from a stolen car that was pursued by WCSO deputies.
According to the Columbia Police Department, a BOLO was sent out for a stolen vehicle. WCSO called it a carjacking.
Dodson is charged with evading arrest, theft of property over $1,000, leaving the scene of an accident, failing to give immediate notice of an accident and speeding and is currently held in the Williamson County Jail with a $60,000 bond.
Floyd is charged with evading arrest and theft of property over $1,000 and is also in the Williamson County Jail with a $25,000 bond.
No court dates have been set for either Dodson or Floyd.
