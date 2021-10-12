The Spring Hill Police Department arrested two 20-year-old men for allegedly kidnapping a 17-year-old girl.
Myles Jacob Webb, of Spring Hill, and Peyton Cole Jeter, of Columbia, were arrested on Sunday, the same day as the alleged incident, and both were scheduled to appear in a Williamson County General Sessions Court on Tuesday morning.
Webb was booked into the Williamson County Jail on a bond $50,000, while Jeter was booked and held with no bond as he also had outstanding warrants for assault and failure to appear in court.
According to the affidavit filed with the court, around 6:58 p.m. on Sunday, SHPD was contacted for a welfare check at a home on Stoney Hill Lane, where six unidentified juvenile friends were all gathered.
The caller reported to police that a black vehicle had pulled up to the home and the occupants of the vehicle, identified as Webb and Jeter, forcibly took one of the juveniles, an unidentified 17-year-old girl, from the home against her will.
The affidavit details that Jeter and the victim had previously been in a domestic relationship, and that the girl "feared for her safety if she did not get into the vehicle."
Police were able to track the vehicle as it headed to Columbia and determined that it was being driven by Webb, and according to the affidavit, the girl made several verbal attempts to get the duo to let her out of the vehicle.
"Mr. Webb heard these statements and continued to drive regardless," the affidavit reads.
The vehicle was tracked heading back to Spring Hill where police made a traffic stop on Duplex Road where police interviewed and eventually arrested both men.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.