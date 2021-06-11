Spring Hill High School students Alicia and Jaqueline Dinwiddie will be just two of 51 students across the country to have their National History Day competition submissions be featured in the Smithsonian Exhibit Showcase later this month.
The showcase is part of the annual National History Day competition, a program that ordinarily sees more than half a million students compete. While the exhibit usually sees students travel to Washington, D.C. to showcase their projects, this year's exhibit will be virtual and kick off on Tuesday, June 15.
"Despite the ongoing pandemic that prevents us from featuring this work live in the National Museum of American History, the virtual nature of this showcase allows us to leverage modern technology to share student work that addresses important movements and advancements in the history of communication from their own backyards,” said National History Day Executive Director Dr. Cathy Gorn.
“These students have recognized, researched and refined powerful stories of communication breakthroughs and pioneers of the past. We are so grateful to our partners at the National Museum of American History and the Smithsonian Learning Lab for making this showcase accessible to millions of people around the world.”
Each year the competition sees a different theme, with this year's theme being "Communication in History: The Key to Understanding." Alicia and Jaqueline Dinwiddie, both students at Summit High School, were among multiple first place recipients in Tennessee for their project about civil rights activist and journalist Ruben Salazar.
The two sister's mother, Nery Duarte, said she couldn't have been more proud.
"I am very proud of them, they have worked really hard since mid-fall in 2020 selecting what they were going to base their research on," Duarte told the Home Page. "They had limited resources [amid the pandemic] and still they were able to put together a very good project, and about something I learned about - I didn't know anything about this journalist."
As for what's next for the two students, Duarte said that Alicia was busy applying to colleges, but is interested in journalism, law and history. Jaqueline on the other hand is interested in animation, and is set to start a course on traditional animation at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).
The virtual exhibit will be available online through the Smithsonian Learning Lab from June 15-29, and can be viewed when it launches by clicking here.
