The United States Marshals arrested a Columbia man last week in Jackson, 26 days after law enforcement officials said that he robbed a Spring Hill gas station at gunpoint.
As previously reported, the Jan. 7 robbery of the Main Street Quick Mart gas station occurred at 9:36 p.m. where police said that 39-year-old Darrell Dwayne Wilson took $2,772 from the store's registers and safe.
According to a state warrant issued for Wilson's arrest, he allegedly pointed a handgun at two women working at the store, demanding one to lay on the floor while the other was forced to open the store's safe.
No one was injured in the incident, and Wilson was publicly identified as a suspect in the robbery on Jan. 8.
No further information about Wilson's arrest was made public, and he is now awaiting his Feb. 14 court date in the Maury County Jail. He's been charged with aggravated robbery, felon in possession of a weapon and two counts of aggravated assault.
It's unclear at this time if he will be charged with any additional crimes for leaving the scene of the incident and evading law enforcement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.