The national strike of United Auto Workers (UAW) across the country finally came to a close Friday afternoon after the tentative agreement between UAW members and General Motors (GM) was ratified. Starting mid-September, this strike has become the longest national UAW strike in nearly 50 years.
While UAW members nationally voted to ratify the agreement — which included things like incremental wage increases and a path to permanency for temporary workers — members of the Spring Hill chapter of the UAW shot down the agreement on Monday in a close vote of 49 percent for, 51 percent against.
"First of all, we have a democratic process in the UAW, and the members have spoken nationwide," said Spring Hill UAW Chair Mike Herron. "Secondly, the agreement was made available to all of our members, they were able to read it in its entirety, and everybody voted based upon their own personal circumstances."
Herron went on to praise his fellow UAW members for their dedication towards the strike, saying that his only regret was the loss of GM employee Roy McCombs, who died Tuesday after being struck by a vehicle at one of the picketing locations.
"First and foremost, I'm proud of our workers — all of them — for the way that they handled themselves during this strike," Herron said. "We've been out there 24 hours a day, seven days a week for 40 days fighting for social justice for our team members. Obviously we're devastated that one of our team members lost their life in pursuit of this social justice. That is the one thing that has truly been regretful."
“We delivered a contract that recognizes our employees for the important contributions they make to the overall success of the company, with a strong wage and benefit package and additional investment and job growth in our U.S. operations,” said Mary Barra, GM Chairman and CEO, in a statement. “GM is proud to provide good-paying jobs to tens of thousands of employees in America and to grow our substantial investment in the U.S. As one team, we can move forward and stay focused on our priorities of safety and building high-quality cars, trucks and crossovers for our customers.”
“General Motors members have spoken,” said Terry Dittes, UAW Vice President and Director of the UAW-GM Department, in a statement. “We are all so incredibly proud of UAW-GM members who captured the hearts and minds of a nation. Their sacrifice and courageous stand addressed the two-tier wages structure and permanent temporary worker classification that has plagued working class Americans.”
Spring Hill GM employees are expected to receive notification from GM corporate later on Friday regarding when manufacturing at the plant will resume.
