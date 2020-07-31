The United Way of Greater Nashville recently awarded the Maury Regional Health Care Foundation a $10,000 grant from the organization’s COVID-19 Response Fund to provide assistance and support for those impacted by COVID-19.
The Maury Regional Health Care Foundation will utilize the funds from the grant to support Maury Regional Health’s mobile medical unit by providing equipment to allow the unit to continue safely operating during the pandemic.
These safety precautions include purchasing ultraviolet disinfecting lights to clean the unit; cooling misters, portable air conditioners and a mobile privacy shelter for serving patients under the unit’s canopy as opposed to inside to allow for social distancing; and additional personal protective equipment for staff and patients.
“Earlier this year, the world as we know it changed forever, but now and always, the mission of the mobile unit team and the Maury Regional Health Care Foundation remains unchanged: helping those who need it most,” said Foundation Executive Director Joe Kilgore.
“I am extremely grateful to all those who made the United Way’s COVID-19 Response Fund possible and to our incredible team for their flexibility, strategic thinking and continued service to our at-risk patients during this difficult time.”
Since the onset of the pandemic earlier this year, the mobile unit team has continued to stay in contact with many of the people they serve: helping to navigate emergent health care challenges, distributing water, hand sanitizer and face masks to those without access and checking in with regular patients and the elderly to provide support and information about COVID-19.
“Looking to the months ahead, with this funding from the United Way of Greater Nashville, our team will be able to continue effectively serving the region’s most vulnerable populations while responsibly facing this health crisis,” said Director Patrick Harlan, whose responsibilities include oversight of the mobile unit’s operations.
The mobile medical unit is a customized 38-foot, wheelchair-accessible recreational vehicle fitted with two exam rooms and a laboratory area staffed by a registered nurse and emergency medical technicians.
To learn more about the mobile medical unit and the services it provides, contact Maury Regional Health at (931) 380-4031.
