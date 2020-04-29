UPDATE: (Thursday, April 30, 10:45 a.m.)
Wednesday night’s tractor trailer fire that shut down the a portion of I-65 S for about an hour resulted in no injuries.
According to Spring Hill Fire Chief Terry Hood, the cause of the blaze has not been determined, but he said in a phone call that the driver reported noticing an issue with his truck and pulled over to asses the situation when he then saw flames in truck’s cab.
The driver’s phone was in the cab of the truck but he was able to call 911 with the help of a passerby but the cab was fully involved in fire when SHFD crews arrived on scene.
Crews were able to contain and extinguish the truck fire, which according to Hood, was carrying a load of car seats in its trailer, and both the Spring Hill Police Department and the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
ORIGINAL STORY:
The Spring Hill Police Department announced that I-65 S at mile marker 54, between Highway 396 and Thompson's Station Road is shut down due to a vehicle fire.
No injuries have been reported and no estimated time of reopening has been announced as the Spring Hill Fire Department is currently working the scene.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area and to prepare to exit at I-840.
This is a developing story.
