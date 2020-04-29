The Spring Hill Police Department announced that I-65 S at mile marker 54, between Highway 396 and Thompson's Station Road is shut down due to a vehicle fire.
No injuries have been reported and no estimated time of reopening has been announced as the Spring Hill Fire Department is currently working the scene.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area and to prepare to exit at I-840.
This is a developing story.
