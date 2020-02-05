Spring Hill police are reaching out to the community for help in identifying two suspects believed to be involved in a vehicle theft that occurred at the Bostelman Automotive off of Main Street in Spring Hill.
Occurring on January 9, the vehicle stolen was a 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe. The two suspects believed by police to be involved in the theft appear to be a black man and woman in their 40s or 50s. The two suspects arrived at Bostelman Automotive driving what appears to be a black Chevy Avalanche.
Those with information on the suspects are encouraged to contact Detective Betts with the Spring Hill Police Department at (931) 486-2252, extension 223, or to submit an anonymous tip online by clicking here.
