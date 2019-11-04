Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home will be holding its 19th Annual Community Veterans Day Service this Sunday, where State Rep. Sam Whitson — 26-year retired U.S. Army Colonel — will be featured as a keynote speaker. Mayor Rick Graham will also speak during the ceremony, along with currently unannounced “special guests.”
The ceremony will see Summit High School student and choir member Isabelle Beard perform the National Anthem, Spring Hill Memorial Park employee Joe Copolo sing “God Bless America, and an unannounced music group perform a variety of patriotic songs. A Boy Scout troop from Thompson’s station will also be leading the Pledge of Allegiance, with the Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps from Summit High School holding a flag ceremony.
Whitson will present a special proclamation to one of Spring Hill’s residents and decorated WWII veterans, with all veterans present and otherwise being honored during the ceremony.
Whitson served in Iraq with the U.S. Army’s VII Corps during Operation Desert Shield and Desert Storm, and has served as a state legislator since January of 2017.
The ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home at 5239 Main Street.
