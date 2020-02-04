First constructed in 1852, the Rippavilla Plantation off of U.S. 31 has traded ownership more than a handful of times during the last century. Its most recent owner - the city of Spring Hill - has helped support operating costs through its hotel/motel tax, donating to the plantation’s operators - the nonprofit organization Rippavilla Inc. - $100,000 annually.
During Monday night’s meeting of Spring Hill city leaders, Alderman Matt Fitterer suggested postponing the signing of a new three-year contract with Rippavilla Inc. due to concerns regarding the plantation’s financial sustainability. Vice Mayor Amy Wurth joined in Fitterer’s concerns, suggesting the city explore putting the management of the plantation out to bid, citing poor communication with Rippavilla Inc. as one sour note between the nonprofit and the city.
“One of the things that’s really important to me, and it’s been really important to this board since we took over the property, is to ensure the property is self-sustaining and can fully operate on its own,” Fitterer said. “If you look at the two years that the property’s been under our control, and then the ten years prior when Rippavilla Inc. was both the owner and operator… I haven’t really seen a lot of progress in that, working towards a self-sustaining property.”
In the new contract between Rippavilla Inc. and the city, the nonprofit anticipates during the next fiscal year a 25% increase in income from tours (from $48,000 to $60,000), a 50% increase from donations, development and fundraising (from $20,000 to $30,000), and a 66% increase in grants (from $3,000 to $5,000).
Fitterer noted that the plantation’s 12-year financial history made those projections unlikely.
“There’s not a lot in Rippavilla Inc.’s 12-year history that suggests they can turn on revenues to the tune of 28 percent year over year,” Fitterer said. “So I’d really like to see something to show how Rippavilla Inc. is tracking fiscal year revenues, because that kind of jump with the 12-year history that they have just doesn’t seem very likely. Before we sign off on a three-year extension, I think we need a better picture that they can actually hit some of these revenue numbers, otherwise they’re just going to be living off of subsidies forever - that’s just not something I’m willing to do.”
As the agreement isn’t required to be signed until April 2, Fitterer suggested that when the contract appears before city leaders for a vote on Feb. 17 that he would vote to defer the item until Rippavilla Inc. is able to provide more evidence of its projected income growth.
After clarifying Fitterer’s stance on the matter, Vice Mayor Wurth suggested bidding out the management of the plantation to another company, and agreed that the nonprofit should produce more evidence of its financial sustainability.
“I would recommend we go out for bid on this, let’s just see what we get in response,” Wurth said. “I would like to request that we actually go out for [a request for proposal] for the management of Rippavilla. If we do stay with Rippavilla Inc., we do need to make some changes.”
City leaders are set to cast a vote on whether or not to enter a new three-year agreement on Monday, Feb. 17 during the next voting meeting. That meeting is open to the public, and will be held at City Hall, 199 Town Center Parkway.
