With the Spring Hill election fast approaching on April 3, candidates saw their first open forum Friday at the Lifehouse Church on Main Street where six aldermen and two mayoral candidates answered questions from community members.
Organized by the Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce, the forum was hosted by former Spring Hill Vice Mayor Bruce Hull, who opened the forum by thanking all eight candidates for their willingness to serve their communities.
Hull asked candidates questions from how they would help to improve the city's voter turnout rate to what they viewed as the city's primary challenges going forward, and garnered a variety of responses.
The candidates are as follows:
Mayor
Ward 1
Ward 2
Ward 3
Ward 4
Early voting will be from March 19 to April 3, with Election Day landing on Thursday, April 8. Spring Hill voters will be able to vote for one mayor candidate and one alderman candidate for each ward.
The last day to register to vote is March 9 — click here to register to vote online.
