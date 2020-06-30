Hyden Beach Academy, a volleyball training program founded by two-time Olympian volleyball player John Hyden, will be hosting an open barbeque and King and Queen tournament this Saturday on Fourth of July.
The format of the tournament will be pool play and single elimination, with prizes awarded to the winners in both the king and queen categories. To register for the tournament, click here.
Launched earlier in June, Hyden Beach Academy operates out of the Hustle Factory Sports Complex in Spring Hill.
“Please join us on July 4th for a fun day of volleyball and BBQ,” reads a release from Hyden Beach Academy. “We are hosting a King and Queen tournament; two levels, AA and A, both men and women. Registration opens at 8:30am, games begin at 9am!”
Event organizers encourage participants to bring umbrellas, canopies, beach chairs, sunscreen, water and snacks, with barbeque offerings being provided at the event.
A California native, Hyden’s career in professional volleyball spans nearly 20 years, with the athlete still playing in the Association of Volleyball Professionals (AVP) circuit. Hyden was also awarded back-to-back King of the Beach titles in 2007 and 2008, and AVP Best Defender in 2009 and 2013.
For more information, those interested can email Hyden Beach Academy at [email protected].
