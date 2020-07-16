Washtopia on Port Royal Road has teamed up with The Well Outreach food bank for the "Wash 4 a Cause" event this Saturday, which will see 50% of all car wash sales go toward the nonprofit food bank.
During the event, which will be ongoing Saturday from 8 a.m.-8 p.m., The Well will also be accepting food donations from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Needed items include canned, boxed and jarred goods.
For a full list of most needed items, click here.
"We will also have Beach Shaved Ice to cool off your little ones," writes The Well staff. "Come join us for a great cause, drop off food donations and get a fantastic car wash at the same time. See you there!"
