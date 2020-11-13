The Washtopia car wash in Spring Hill will be holding a fundraiser Saturday benefiting the Tennessee Children's Home, with a CD's BBQ food truck onsite from lunch until evening.
Dubbed the "Wash 4 A Cause," the fundraiser will see 50% of all proceeds made Saturday go towards the Children's Home, which is currently in the process of constructing its new campus in southeastern Spring Hill.
As of August, the Children's Home was still $3.5 million short of its goal.
Washtopia will be open Saturday from 8 a.m.-7 p.m., with volunteers from the Children's Home being on site from noon-5 p.m. "helping out and collecting donations."
CD's BBQ food truck will be on site from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday.
"Stop by to help a great cause, snag some tasty lunch AND get a clean car," writes Washtopia staff in their announcement of the event.
