For Spring Hill residents who find themselves in the unique position of wanting both a clean vehicle and a Halloween-themed spooky experience, Washtopia has got them covered with its upcoming "Tunnel of Terror."
Set to open on Oct. 23, the Tunnel of Terror will see guests travel through a zombie-filled carwash complete with flashing lights and other effects before exiting into a zombie-filled parking lot.
"Our theme this year is Zombies Quarantined, so [guests] will experience zombies from start to finish, kind of like an apocalyptic [The Walking Dead] TV show," said Washtopia general manager Eric Ocha.
"It'll be a lot of fun; we'll have some scares, we're hiring some actors to help us out, and it'll probably be about 5-10 minute experience."
As the carwash will be filled with zombies, much of the tunnel equipment and chemicals will be turned off, though vehicles will "probably be a little cleaner than when [they] went in," according to Washtopia's website.
The Tunnel of Terror will be open from 8-11 p.m. on Oct. 23, 24, 30 and 31, the last two Fridays and Saturdays of the month.
Washtopia is also now hiring actors for the event. The pay for Tunnel of Terror actors is $12 an hour, with anyone 16 years-old and up eligible to apply. Acting experience is "a plus," but not required.
To apply online, click here.
Washtopia is located at 4878 Port Royal Road in Spring Hill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.