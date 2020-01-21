Spring Hill residents living along Beechcroft Road west of the CSX Railroad can expect to see a water service interruption this Saturday from 7 p.m. - 12 a.m., according to a release from the city of Spring Hill.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation will be working to make a water main tie-in near the area this Saturday, and will consequently need to temporarily shut off water service for a few select residents.
Those with questions are encouraged contact the Tennessee Department of Transportation water department by phone at (931) 982-0961.
