This story orginally stated that Clark ran away in June but WCSO reports that he actually ran away on August 2.
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a runaway teen from Thompson's Station.
According to a WCSO social media post, 16-year-old Austin Clark allegedly cut off an ankle monitor and ran away on August 2.
WCSO said that Clark has "an extensive juvenile record for burglary, drugs, alcohol and vandalism" and he is described as having curly brown hair and tattoos on his arms and hands.
No other information about Clark has been released by the Sheriff's Office.
WCSO asks that anyone with information on Clark's whereabouts call Detective Darren Barnes at 615-790-5554 ext 3231 or simply call 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.