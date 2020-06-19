On Monday, June 15, the budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year failed during a meeting of the Spring Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen with a deadlocked vote of 4-4.
State law mandates that were the city not to adopt a new budget by June 30 — the beginning of the next fiscal year — the previous year’s budget would be adopted instead, putting millions of dollars worth of infrastructure projects and grants at risk.
The largest matter of contention in passing the budget, some city leaders have expressed, is the cutting of the city planning director position.
Proposed by Alderman Dan Allen, the amendment to cut the position passed on Monday, with Allen arguing that privatizing the position would be more cost effective and efficient. Opponents to the proposal, including Mayor Rick Graham, called the last minute job cut “ridiculous,” with Alderman Vincent Fuqua calling it “detestable.”
“There’s maybe $26 million on the line”
Alderman Matt Fitterer, who voted in favor of adopting the budget, argued that it was “immature” to vote down the budget given the relatively small number of disagreements between city leaders.
“There were 25 different amendments made to the budget throughout the course of [the] first reading and second reading,” Fiterer said. “Of those 25, we agreed to 20 of them unanimously, one of them we agreed to on a 7-1 vote. So we're basically down to four amendments; two of them passed, two of them failed.”
Narrowing it down even further, Fitterer highlighted just two amendments that passed that saw significant disagreement among city leaders, one of which was the cut planning director position. Fitterer argued that even if those amendments that he supported hadn’t passed, voting against the budget in its entirety over the disagreement would be “immature.”
“If those amendments hadn't made their way in, I would have voted in favor of the budget anyway,” Fitterer said. “You've got a $81 million budget and there's two things about it I don't like? To me, voting down the entire budget over two things is relatively immature. That's just not how democracies work.”
“[In] 13 years [I’ve] never had anything like this before”
Mayor Graham was among those who voted against adopting the new budget, and said he had two primary reasons for doing so.
“The first big one is the defunding of the planner position, which is just ridiculous; it terminates an existing employee — it's just a power-play basically of the board trying to manage staff,” Graham said. “You don't go about it this way, it's just horrendous.”
Graham said that in his 13 years of sitting on the Board of Mayor and Alderman, he had never seen anything like what had happened Monday night. Graham also argued that privatizing the planning director position would be worse on every conceivable measure, from cost to efficiency.
“Here's the thing: You want to privatize the planner position — what's your plan,” Graham said.
“How much is it going to cost? None of that was talked about. I anticipate it'll cost more, and we'll get less. We [won't] have that person in the hallways to go talk to. This was probably the most frustrating incident or issue I have seen in 13 years on my time on the board.”
Graham’s second concern was what he interpreted as a disregard for the previously announced approach of a “bare bones budget” in light of anticipated revenue shortages from the coronavirus pandemic.
“Number two, we started this process as a bare bones budget, and we've taken pretty severe reductions in revenues for sales tax and other things, but we've approved all these purchases that are not bare bones that can wait,” Graham said.
“Now, these items are very important; fire or police equipment, things that we need but can wait six months, eight months, a year. Why are we moving on those things now for a bare bones budget?”
Ultimately, Graham did say he would be willing to make compromises in all areas but one: the cut planning director position.
“I am not going to vote yes on this budget, at least on the planning issue,” Graham said. “I'd like to see some [funding] off of projects, but the planning privatization, there is no way I'm going to vote for a budget that has that in there.”
Since Monday’s failure to pass the new budget fell on the resolution’s second reading, city leaders will have to approve a first and second reading of the budget by June 30. The first vote on the budget will be held on Tuesday, June 23, with the second and final reading planned for Tuesday, June 30.
