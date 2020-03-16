The Spring Hill Police Department responded to a fatal crash at 12:40 a.m. on Saturday that killed two unidentified Maury County residents.
According to SHPD Lt. Justin Whitwell, a vehicle was traveling Northbound on I-65 at a high rate of speed when it went across the median before it was struck by a tractor trailer that was traveling in the opposite direction.
Whitwell said that the unidentified driver of the tractor trailer was not injured but did confirm that the unidentified male driver and female passenger of the initial vehicle were killed.
Officers worked the scene for approximately seven hours, and the crash is still under investigation, having had an accident reconstruction take place on Monday that shut down part of the interstate.
In addition to SHPD, the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Williamson County Sheriff's Office, Spring Hill Fire Department, Maury County Sheriff's Department and the Tennessee Department of Transportation responded to the crash.
