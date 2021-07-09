From Spring Hill's iconic Pickin' in the Park outdoor music series, to multiple farmers markets, there are plenty of events for Spring Hill residents to enjoy this weekend.
View our top four picks below.
Pickin' in the Park
Where: Evans Park, 563 Maury Hill Street, Spring Hill
When: Saturday, 5-8:30 p.m.
Spring Hill's longest running outdoor music series, dubbed Pickin' in the Park, is set to see its second outing this year on Saturday at Evans Park, just off Beechcroft Road.
Set to include a number of different acts, including the Columbia-based rock band Mercury Red, organizers of the outdoor music event invite guests to get comfortable on the grass of Evans Park and bring food, drink, and picnic blankets or chairs to get cozy.
This year also marks the return of the outdoor music series, having skipped 2020 due to the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cars and Coffee
Where: 633 Frazier Drive, Franklin
When: Saturday, 7:15-11 a.m.
Car enthusiasts of Williamson County will be sure to want to visit Cars and Coffee this weekend, Middle Tennessee’s largest car show. Hosting its large events on the first Saturday of every month, Cars and Coffee regularly sees hundreds of drivers from all over Middle Tennessee come to show off their wheels.
The event is free to attend, with staff advising those bringing their vehicles to drive cautiously around walking pedestrians.
Hidden Gem Farmers Market Kick Off
Where: 678 Lancaster Drive, Spring Hill
When: Saturday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
The debut of a new farmers market in Spring Hill, the Hidden Gem Farmers Market will kick off Saturday at 678 Lancaster Drive, just off of Main Street and Beechcroft Road near the Autumn Ridge subdivision.
The farmers markets will see vendors offering produce, baked goods, honey, eggs and more. Launched by Spring Hill residents Bill and Lucy Allen, the new farmers market will now be the second such market after the Spring Hill Farmers Market, which is held on Thursdays at Evans Park.
Birding Hike at Yanahli Park
Where: Yanahli Park, 922 Iron Bridge Road, Columbia
When: Saturday, 9 a.m.
Both hiking and bird enthusiasts are sure to enjoy this free event that will see two experts take guests on a guided bird hike throughout Yanahli Park.
Leading the hike will be Ray Anthony with the Tennessee Trails Association, and Don Hazel with the Tennessee Bluebird Society, both of whom will help hikers identify birds by both sight and sound. The hike will conclude with a special presentation on the Eastern Bluebird, a bird common to the park known for their blue-colored eggs.
The program is free to attend, though guests are asked to register in advance online by clicking here.
