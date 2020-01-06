Nonprofit regional blood center, Blood Assurance, is calling on community members to make a blood donation at a local donor center or bloodmobile.
Several traumas over the weekend including one that used 200 blood products have left Blood Assurance in critical need of O-positive and in in urgent need of O-negative, A-negative, A-positive and B-negative blood. Platelets and plasma are also in urgent need at this time. They are asking donors to give blood as soon as possible to help replenish the supply.
“A massive trauma like this is why we always say we need to have a five-day supply on our shelves,” said Dr. Elizabeth Culler, medical director at Blood Assurance. “We have been able to supply what was needed for all the traumas that occurred, but we will need to replenish the supply in case of any other significant needs as soon as possible.”
Donating whole blood takes about 30 minutes and can impact three people in area hospitals. Donors can save time by answering their questions before their appointment with the Blood Assurance QuickScreen app. To download the app, visit bloodassurance.org/quickscreen.
An appointment can be scheduled by phone or online. To schedule an appointment at a donor center or blood drive, please visit www.bloodassurance.org, call 800-962-0628 or text BAGIVE to 999777.
To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids, avoid caffeine and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.
Blood Assurance is a nonprofit, full-service regional blood center serving 51 counties and more than 76 health care facilities in Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, North Carolina and Virginia. Founded in 1972 as a joint effort of the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Medical Society, the Chattanooga Area Hospital Council and the Chattanooga Jaycees, the mission of Blood Assurance is to provide a safe and adequate supply of blood and blood components to every area patient in need.
