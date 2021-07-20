The Well Outreach food pantry will be holding a mobile food drive this Saturday at Columbia Central High School, and invites both families in need and would-be volunteers to attend the regular event.
A partnership between The Well and the Church of the City, the mobile food drive will begin Saturday at 8 a.m., with volunteers asked to arrive at 7 a.m. to help unload food and prepare.
Like all of The Well's mobile food drives, Saturday's event will see volunteers unload 20,000 lbs. of food for those in need, who will line up in their vehicles as volunteers deliver the food directly to their trunks or back seats.
Proof of residency or other supporting documents are never required at The Well’s mobile food pantries. Anyone in need is welcome, with volunteers for the food drive in great need. Those interested in volunteering can sign up by clicking here.
Columbia Central High School is located at 921 Lion Parkway in Columbia.
To donate food to The Well, click here, or to make a monetary donation, click here.
