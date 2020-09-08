The WellSpring Christian Church in Spring Hill has teamed up with the blood bank Blood Assurance to hold a blood drive on Wednesday.
Donors will receive a free COVID-19 antibody test to determine whether they have contracted the virus before.
The blood drive will be held Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. to noon.
Those who are found to have COVID-19 antibodies will "have the opportunity to make an even bigger impact," writes WellSpring Church staff, "by donating convalescent plasma to hospitalized COVID patients."
In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Blood Assurance is taking extra precautions to ensure the safety of staff and donors, including staff wearing masks and regular disinfecting of items and surfaces.
Blood donors must be at least 17 years old, or 16 years old with parental consent, and weigh 110 pounds or more. Prior to donating, donors are also asked to drink plenty of fluids, to avoid caffeine and to eat a meal rich in iron.
The blood drive is by appointment only, with those interested able to register online by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.